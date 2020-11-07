 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Illinois vs. Minnesota on Big Ten Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST, the Illinois Fighting Illini face the Minnesota Golden Gophers from Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) in Champaign, IL. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$54.99$59.99$54.99$20$30$30$64.99
Big Ten Network$79.99--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $54.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30
Includes: Big Ten Network + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $79.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 24 Top Cable Channels