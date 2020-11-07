How to Watch Illinois vs. Minnesota on Big Ten Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST, the Illinois Fighting Illini face the Minnesota Golden Gophers from Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) in Champaign, IL. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
- When: Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
