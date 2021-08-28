 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Illinois Live for Free Online on August 28, 2021: TV/Live Stream/4K

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Illinois Fighting Illini face the Nebraska Cornhuskers from Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) in Champaign, IL. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

It’s the first game of the 2021 college football season and the only power-five matchup in Week Zero. The game was originally planned for Dublin, Ireland, but was moved back to Champaign due to the pandemic. Memorial Stadium will be open to fans on Saturday.

Can I Stream Nebraska/Illinois Game in 4K?

Fox Sports will deliver the 2game in 4K HDR to fans using the Fox Sports App. Similar to other sports on Fox, fuboTV will also carry the games in 4K directly from their service at no extra charge, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you are a subscriber to YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, or Sling TV — you can watch the game live in 4K in the Fox Sports App using your TV Everywhere credentials.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

Nebraska vs. Illinois Game Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.