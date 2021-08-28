How to Watch Nebraska vs. Illinois Live for Free Online on August 28, 2021: TV/Live Stream/4K

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Illinois Fighting Illini face the Nebraska Cornhuskers from Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) in Champaign, IL. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

It’s the first game of the 2021 college football season and the only power-five matchup in Week Zero. The game was originally planned for Dublin, Ireland, but was moved back to Champaign due to the pandemic. Memorial Stadium will be open to fans on Saturday.

Can I Stream Nebraska/Illinois Game in 4K?

Fox Sports will deliver the 2game in 4K HDR to fans using the Fox Sports App. Similar to other sports on Fox, fuboTV will also carry the games in 4K directly from their service at no extra charge, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you are a subscriber to YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, or Sling TV — you can watch the game live in 4K in the Fox Sports App using your TV Everywhere credentials.

