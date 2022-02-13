 Skip to Content
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Illinois Game Live Online on February 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the #13 Illinois Fighting Illini face the Northwestern Wildcats from State Farm Center. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Northwestern Wildcats

The Illinois vs. Northwestern game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Northwestern on fuboTV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Northwestern game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Northwestern on Sling TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Northwestern game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Northwestern on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Northwestern game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Northwestern on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Northwestern game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Northwestern on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Northwestern game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Northwestern on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Northwestern game.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Northwestern on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Northwestern game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Illinois vs. Northwestern Live Stream

Northwestern vs. Illinois Game Preview: Buie and the Northwestern Wildcats visit conference foe No. 13 Illinois

Northwestern Wildcats (12-10, 5-8 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (17-6, 10-3 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boo Buie and the Northwestern Wildcats take on Kofi Cockburn and the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini in Big Ten action.

The Fighting Illini have gone 10-2 at home. Illinois ranks second in the Big Ten with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Cockburn averaging 6.7.

The Wildcats are 5-8 in conference matchups. Northwestern ranks eighth in the Big Ten shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Fighting Illini won 59-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Cockburn led the Fighting Illini with 22 points, and Pete Nance led the Wildcats with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Frazier is averaging 11.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Fighting Illini. Cockburn is averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 59.3% over the past 10 games for Illinois.

Buie is averaging 15.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Wildcats. Nance is averaging 8.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

