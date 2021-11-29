How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Illinois Game Live Online on November 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 29, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the #14 Illinois Fighting Illini face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from State Farm Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Illinois vs. Notre Dame game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Notre Dame on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Notre Dame game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Notre Dame on fuboTV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Notre Dame game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Notre Dame on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Notre Dame game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Notre Dame on Sling TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Notre Dame game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Notre Dame on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Notre Dame game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Notre Dame on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Notre Dame game.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Notre Dame on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Notre Dame game.

Notre Dame vs. Illinois Game Preview: No. 14 Illinois battles ND

Notre Dame (3-2) vs. No. 14 Illinois (4-2)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Illinois hosts Notre Dame in a non-conference matchup. Illinois won at home over Texas Rio Grande Valley 94-85 on Friday, while Notre Dame came up short in a 73-67 game to Texas A&M on Wednesday.

SQUAD LEADERS: The Fighting Irish have been led by seniors Paul Atkinson and Dane Goodwin. Atkinson is averaging 14.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while Goodwin is putting up 15 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Fighting Illini have been led by Coleman Hawkins and Kofi Cockburn. Hawkins has averaged 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while Cockburn has put up 13.2 points and five rebounds per game.CLUTCH COLEMAN: Hawkins has connected on 30 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 63.6 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Illinois’s Alfonso Plummer has attempted 38 3-pointers and connected on 47.4 percent of them, and is 15 for 25 over the last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Illinois has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85.7 points while giving up 61.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked sixth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.8 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 14.8 offensive boards per game.