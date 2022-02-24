How to Watch Ohio State vs. Illinois Game Live Online on February 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #15 Illinois Fighting Illini face the #22 Ohio State Buckeyes from State Farm Center. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Illinois vs. Ohio State game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Ohio State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Ohio State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Ohio State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Ohio State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Ohio State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Ohio State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Ohio State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Ohio State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Ohio State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Ohio State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Ohio State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Ohio State game.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Ohio State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Ohio State game.

Ohio State vs. Illinois Game Preview: No. 15 Illinois takes on No. 22 Ohio State following Cockburn's 27-point performance

Ohio State Buckeyes (17-7, 10-5 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Illinois hosts the No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes after Kofi Cockburn scored 27 points in Illinois’ 79-74 victory against the Michigan State Spartans.

The Fighting Illini are 11-2 on their home court. Illinois ranks fifth in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Buckeyes are 10-5 in Big Ten play. Ohio State averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Fighting Illini and Buckeyes square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cockburn is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 11.2 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 7.9 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Illinois.

E.J. Liddell is averaging 19.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Buckeyes. Malaki Branham is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.