Where to Watch Penn State vs. Illinois Game Live Online on December 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the #16 Illinois Fighting Illini face the Penn State Nittany Lions. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

The Illinois vs. Penn State game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Big Ten Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Penn State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Penn State game on Big Ten Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Penn State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Penn State game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Penn State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Penn State game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Penn State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Penn State game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Penn State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Penn State game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Illinois vs. Penn State Live Stream

Penn State vs. Illinois Game Preview: No. 17 Illinois plays Penn State after Mayer's 21-point game

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Illinois hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions after Matthew Mayer scored 21 points in Illinois’ 85-78 overtime win against the Texas Longhorns.

The Fighting Illini are 5-0 on their home court. Illinois is third in the Big Ten scoring 81.3 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Nittany Lions have gone 0-1 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 74.8 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

The Fighting Illini and Nittany Lions square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is shooting 47.0% and averaging 19.3 points for the Fighting Illini. Jayden Epps is averaging 10.0 points for Illinois.

Andrew Funk is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 10 points. Jalen Pickett is averaging 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists for Penn State.

