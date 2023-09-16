How to Watch Penn State vs. Illinois 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable
On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Illinois Fighting Illini will host the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten season opener for both squads. Some onlookers believe that that this could be the best Nittany Lion team in head coach James Franklin’s 10-year tenure in State College, but Big Ten stalwart Bret Bielema’s team will look to put a stop to that hype train. Don’t miss any of the action when the game kicks off on Fox, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.
How to Watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
- When: Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 12 noon ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium | 1402 S 1st St, Champaign, IL 61820
- TV: Fox
- Stream: Watch with 50% off subscription to Sling TV.
What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Illinois vs. Penn State Game?
The Illinois vs. Penn State game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream Fox on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
Can you stream Illinois vs. Penn State on Sling TV?
That depends. Sling TV offers Fox in 18 major markets across the country. So, if you live near one of the cities listed below, you will be able to tune in with a subscription to Sling Blue.
- Atlanta
- Austin
- Chicago
- Dallas/Fort Worth
- Detroit
- Gainesville
- Houston
- Los Angeles
- Milwaukee
- Minneapolis/St. Paul
- New York
- Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne
- Philadelphia
- Phoenix
- San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose
- Seattle
- Tampa/St. Petersburg
- Washington, DC
For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.
But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Illinois vs. Penn State on DIRECTV STREAM?
You can watch the Illinois vs. Penn State game on Fox with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.
DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.
Can you stream Illinois vs. Penn State on Fubo?
You can watch the Illinois vs. Penn State game on Fox with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Illinois vs. Penn State on Hulu Live TV?
You can watch the Illinois vs. Penn State game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Illinois vs. Penn State on YouTube TV?
You can watch the Illinois vs. Penn State game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.