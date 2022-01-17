How to Watch Purdue vs. Illinois Game Live Online on January 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the #25 Illinois Fighting Illini face the #7 Purdue Boilermakers from State Farm Center. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Purdue Boilermakers

When: Monday, January 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Illinois vs. Purdue game will be streaming on Fox.

Illinois vs. Purdue Live Stream

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Preview: No. 7 Purdue visits No. 25 Illinois after Edey's 22-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-3, 6-0 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Purdue visits the No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini after Zach Edey scored 22 points in Purdue’s 92-65 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Fighting Illini are 8-1 in home games. Illinois leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 39.6 boards. Kofi Cockburn leads the Fighting Illini with 10.7 rebounds.

The Boilermakers have gone 3-2 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue leads the Big Ten with 18.6 assists. Sasha Stefanovic leads the Boilermakers with 3.9.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alfonso Plummer averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Cockburn is shooting 56.8% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Stefanovic averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jaden Ivey is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.