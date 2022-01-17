 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Purdue vs. Illinois Game Live Online on January 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, January 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the #25 Illinois Fighting Illini face the #7 Purdue Boilermakers from State Farm Center. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Purdue Boilermakers

The Illinois vs. Purdue game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Fox on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Purdue on fuboTV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Purdue game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Purdue on Sling TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Purdue game on Fox with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Purdue on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Purdue game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Purdue on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Purdue game on Fox with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Purdue on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Purdue game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Purdue on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Purdue game.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Purdue on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. Purdue game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Illinois vs. Purdue Live Stream

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Preview: No. 7 Purdue visits No. 25 Illinois after Edey's 22-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-3, 6-0 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Purdue visits the No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini after Zach Edey scored 22 points in Purdue’s 92-65 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Fighting Illini are 8-1 in home games. Illinois leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 39.6 boards. Kofi Cockburn leads the Fighting Illini with 10.7 rebounds.

The Boilermakers have gone 3-2 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue leads the Big Ten with 18.6 assists. Sasha Stefanovic leads the Boilermakers with 3.9.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alfonso Plummer averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Cockburn is shooting 56.8% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Stefanovic averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jaden Ivey is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.