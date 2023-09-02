How to Watch Toledo vs. Illinois Game Football Live Without Cable

On Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Illinois Fighting Illini face the Toledo Rockets from Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Toledo Rockets

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

The Illinois vs. Toledo game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV. You can find more about all of those options below.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Toledo on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Toledo game on Big Ten Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Toledo on Fubo?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Toledo game on Big Ten Network with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Toledo on Sling TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Toledo game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. Toledo on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Toledo game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Illinois vs. Toledo on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. Toledo game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Toledo vs. Illinois Game Preview: Illinois had one of the nation's top defenses a year ago. Toledo could present a test in opener

Toledo (0-0) at Illinois (0-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Line: Illinois by 9.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Illinois wants to start strong after losing four of its final five games last season, tarnishing an 8-5 record that ended a streak of 10 straight losing seasons. Toledo, the defending Mid-American Conference champion, wants to justify its preseason hype as the favorite to win the MAC West Division. The Rockets were 9-5 last year.

KEY MATCHUP

Illinois defense vs. Toledo’s balanced offense. The Illini had the No. 1 scoring defense in the nation last season (12.8 points allowed per game) but it will get a stout test from a dangerous Toledo offense led by QB Dequan Finn, who threw for 2,260 yards and 23 touchdowns and ran for 631 yards and nine TDs last season. Finn was 10-for-19 for 153 yards and two TDs against Ohio State. The Rockets have a strong offensive line with several returnees from last season. The Illini had the third-ranked overall defense a year ago, giving up 273.5 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Toledo: RB Jacquez Stuart is the Rockets’ top rusher. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry last season while running for 770 yards and 4 TDs. He had 111 yards rushing in Toledo’s win over Liberty in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Illinois: DT Jer’Zhan Newton is one of the top players in the country. He was a second team All-American last season (62 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks). He is also the brother of Toledo All-MAC WR Jerjuan Newton.

FACTS & FIGURES

Toledo is 6-15 all-time vs. the Big Ten. … The Rockets’ most recent win over a Big Ten foe came against Purdue in 2010 … Illinois returns 10 All-Big Ten players … Toledo returns 16 starters, including seven All-MAC selections … The Rockets’ stingy secondary is led by cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who was the national leader last season with 1.8 passes defended per game (20 breakups, five interceptions). … Toledo is bidding to become the first team to win back-to-back MAC titles since Northern Illinois in 2011-12. … The Rockets haven’t repeated as MAC champs since their run of three in a row from 1969-71.