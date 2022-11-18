How to Watch UCLA vs. Illinois Game Live Online on November 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the #19 Illinois Fighting Illini face the #8 UCLA Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. UCLA Bruins

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

The Illinois vs. UCLA game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPNU on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Illinois vs. UCLA on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Illinois vs. UCLA game on ESPNU with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Illinois vs. UCLA on fuboTV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. UCLA game on ESPNU with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. UCLA on Sling TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. UCLA game on ESPNU with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

Can you stream Illinois vs. UCLA on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. UCLA game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Illinois vs. UCLA on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Illinois vs. UCLA game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Illinois vs. UCLA on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Illinois vs. UCLA game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

UCLA vs. Illinois Game Preview: No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini play the No. 8 UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins (3-0) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -2; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini face the No. 8 UCLA Bruins.

Illinois went 13-3 at home last season while going 23-10 overall. The Fighting Illini averaged 74.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.

UCLA finished 15-5 in Pac-12 play and 8-4 on the road last season. The Bruins averaged 75.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.5 last season.