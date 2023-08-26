How to Watch IMG Academy vs. St. Joseph’s Prep Live Online Without Cable

Two of the top high school football programs in the nation meet on national television when IMG Academy faces St. Joseph’s Prep. Anything can happen when No. 4 plays No.10 on a neutral site, but we should be in for a treat. You can watch the IMG Academy Ascenders take on the St. Joseph’s Prep Hawks this Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Check it out with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Saturday, Aug 26. at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug 26. at 7 p.m. ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Carey Stadium | 500 Boardwalk, Ocean City, N.J.

Carey Stadium | 500 Boardwalk, Ocean City, N.J.

About IMG Academy vs. St. Joseph’s Prep

The IMG Academy Ascenders from Bradenton, Fla. in Manatee County return 15 ESPN-ranked players, including No. 1 senior CB Ellis Robinson IV, who is heading to Georgia next season, and No. 6 senior DT David Stone. The Ascenders lost only once last season and return as a top-five nationally-ranked team.

But the St. Joseph's Prep Hawks enter 2023 as defending state champs, something IMG Academy cannot say they are. The Hawks from Philadelphia also only lost once but won their seventh state title in ten years last season. They are led by Samaj Jones at QB, who is headed to Cincinnati next season, along with No. 264 senior Omillio Agard who will take his talents to Wisconsin.

