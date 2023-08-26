 Skip to Content
How to Watch IMG Academy vs. St. Joseph’s Prep Live Online Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Two of the top high school football programs in the nation meet on national television when IMG Academy faces St. Joseph’s Prep. Anything can happen when No. 4 plays No.10 on a neutral site, but we should be in for a treat. You can watch the IMG Academy Ascenders take on the St. Joseph’s Prep Hawks this Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Check it out with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch IMG Academy vs. St. Joseph’s Prep High School Football Game

About IMG Academy vs. St. Joseph’s Prep

The IMG Academy Ascenders from Bradenton, Fla. in Manatee County return 15 ESPN-ranked players, including No. 1 senior CB Ellis Robinson IV, who is heading to Georgia next season, and No. 6 senior DT David Stone. The Ascenders lost only once last season and return as a top-five nationally-ranked team.

But the St. Joseph's Prep Hawks enter 2023 as defending state champs, something IMG Academy cannot say they are. The Hawks from Philadelphia also only lost once but won their seventh state title in ten years last season. They are led by Samaj Jones at QB, who is headed to Cincinnati next season, along with No. 264 senior Omillio Agard who will take his talents to Wisconsin.

How to Stream IMG Academy vs. St. Joseph’s Prep for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch IMG Academy vs. St. Joseph’s Prep live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN2 + 17 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN2 + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

St Joe Prep vs Harrisburg| PIAA 6A State Championship

