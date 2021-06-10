How to Watch ‘In the Heights’ Premiere for Free on HBO Max on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

In The Heights hits both theaters and HBO Max on June 10. This joyful musical follows the same storyline as the stage musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes. You can watch it on HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘In The Heights’ For Free

When: Thursday, June 10

Stream: Watch with HBO Max

Theaters: Watch in select movie theaters

HBO Max discontinued its free trial in December. Fortunately, there are other ways to get access to content on HBO Max without a paid subscription. You can sign up with a third-party like Hulu or Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the ways you can watch In The Heights.

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you have a Hulu subscription, you can sign up for a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service. This offer only works once.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you haven't tried HBO Max but are subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service to watch In The Heights.

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Get Started”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

3. Sign-up For HBO Max

An HBO Max subscription isn't free, but you could sign up for one month to watch In The Heights.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

In The Heights follows several characters living in Washington Heights, a neighborhood in New York. This upbeat musical features Usnavi, a bodega owner who is saving his money as he works and sings, all while dreaming of a better life in the future. Nina, one of Usnavi’s longtime friends, comes back to the neighborhood after her first year of college and makes a shocking announcement to her parents. The movie focuses on the feeling of home in the warm, welcoming community of Washington Heights. In The Heights is available to stream at no extra cost to HBO Max subscribers through July 10.