How to Watch ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

After debuting in select international countries over the summer, “IN THE SOOP: Friendcation” is finally making its way to the U.S. The reality TV show, which features five Korean celebrities, premieres exclusively on Disney+ this week. Highlighting their friendship as they take a relaxing trip together, this four-episode series gives viewers a look inside their lives away from the hustle and bustle of showbiz. You can begin streaming “IN THE SOOP: Friendcation” on Disney+ on Wednesday, Oct. 19 with a Subscription to Disney+.

About ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’

“IN THE SOOP: Friendcation” follows the five best friends — actors Park Seo-jun, Choi Woo-shik, and Park Hyung-sik, rapper Peakboy, and V of BTS — on their next adventure as they take a break from the busyness of their lives as celebrities. They travel to the SOOP — essentially the English spelling of the Korean word for forest — on a surprise trip. As they step out of the spotlight, viewers get to tag along and be a part of the fun.

The series offers a different perspective that fans may not have seen from this group before as it gives fans a look at what these celebrities’ lives look like when they’re not filming or performing. It also shows the special bond that they all share. While out in nature, the group makes memories and reveals what they enjoy in their free time.

“IN THE SOOP: Friendcation” first premiered in South Korea, India, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore in July. The new series is a spin-off of “IN THE SOOP,” which stars the members of BTS.

