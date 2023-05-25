 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Willow TV Sling TV Willow

How to Watch Indian Premier League Qualifier 2, Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians Live Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 Indian Premier League Final is coming up fast, but first it must still be determined which teams will be playing! The second qualifying match for the final takes place on Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m. ET when the Gujarat Titans take on the Mumbai Indians on Willow TV. You can watch it on Willow, but the best way to see this match, and all Indian Premier League cricket games as a United States customer is with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Indian Premier League Qualifier 2

This match can also be streamed on Willow, which features a wide array of live matches and other IPL content.

About 2023 Indian Premier League Qualifier 2

The Mumbai Indians will face the Gujarat Titans from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the right to advance and face the Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 IPL final. Gujarat has some real star power on the field, including batter Shubman Gill, who has 722 runs in 15 matches this season. Bowler Mohammad Shami has 26 wickets in that span of time.

Mumbai bowler Piyush Chawla leads his squad with 21 wickets over 15 games, and leading batter Suryakumar Yadav has 544 runs to his name. But Mumbai has taken two out of the three contests with Gujarat so far this season, and won’t back down from the challenge with a trip to the final match on the line.

How to Stream 2023 Indian Premier League Qualifier 2 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Just one of these providers allows you to watch 2023 Indian Premier League Qualifier 2 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGET $10 OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
Willow TV----^
$10		^
$10		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $10 World Sports
Includes: Willow TV

Watch Highlights of the Last Match Between Gujarat and Mumbai

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.