How to Watch Indian Premier League Qualifier 2, Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians Live Without Cable

The 2023 Indian Premier League Final is coming up fast, but first it must still be determined which teams will be playing! The second qualifying match for the final takes place on Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m. ET when the Gujarat Titans take on the Mumbai Indians.

How to Watch 2023 Indian Premier League Qualifier 2

When: Starts Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m. ET

Starts Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m. ET TV: Willow TV

Stream: Willow TV

This match can also be streamed on Willow, which features a wide array of live matches and other IPL content.

About 2023 Indian Premier League Qualifier 2

The Mumbai Indians will face the Gujarat Titans from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the right to advance and face the Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 IPL final. Gujarat has some real star power on the field, including batter Shubman Gill, who has 722 runs in 15 matches this season. Bowler Mohammad Shami has 26 wickets in that span of time.

Mumbai bowler Piyush Chawla leads his squad with 21 wickets over 15 games, and leading batter Suryakumar Yadav has 544 runs to his name. But Mumbai has taken two out of the three contests with Gujarat so far this season, and won’t back down from the challenge with a trip to the final match on the line.

How to Stream 2023 Indian Premier League Qualifier 2 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

The match can be streamed with Sling TV.

