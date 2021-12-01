How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Young, Atlanta set for matchup with Indiana

By The Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks (11-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (9-14, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks take on the Indiana Pacers. Young is fifth in the league averaging 26.0 points per game.

The Pacers have gone 5-10 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana scores 107.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Hawks are 6-5 in conference games. Atlanta ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 20.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 16.0 points and 13.0 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Young is averaging 26 points and nine assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 105.7 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 112.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Myles Turner: out (illness), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).