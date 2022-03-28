 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on March 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, March 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Indiana Pacers face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Indiana≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Indiana≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Young, Atlanta set for matchup with Indiana

Atlanta Hawks (37-37, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-50, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Indiana. He currently ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 28.2 points per game.

The Pacers have gone 11-35 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana is second in the Eastern Conference with 49.5 points per game in the paint led by Malcolm Brogdon averaging 8.4.

The Hawks are 22-24 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is third in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.0% as a team from deep this season. Gorgui Dieng paces the team shooting 45.2% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on March 13 the Hawks won 131-128 led by 47 points from Young, while Tyrese Haliburton scored 25 points for the Pacers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oshae Brissett is averaging 8.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Young is scoring 28.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 114.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.4 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Duane Washington Jr.: day to day (hip), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (reconditioning), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Goga Bitadze: day to day (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (headache), Myles Turner: out (foot), Jalen Smith: day to day (illness), T.J. Warren: out for season (foot), Chris Duarte: out (toe).

Hawks: John Collins: out (finger/foot), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (knee), Skylar Mays: day to day (illness).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.