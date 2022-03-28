How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on March 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Indiana Pacers face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Young, Atlanta set for matchup with Indiana

Atlanta Hawks (37-37, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-50, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Indiana. He currently ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 28.2 points per game.

The Pacers have gone 11-35 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana is second in the Eastern Conference with 49.5 points per game in the paint led by Malcolm Brogdon averaging 8.4.

The Hawks are 22-24 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is third in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.0% as a team from deep this season. Gorgui Dieng paces the team shooting 45.2% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on March 13 the Hawks won 131-128 led by 47 points from Young, while Tyrese Haliburton scored 25 points for the Pacers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oshae Brissett is averaging 8.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Young is scoring 28.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 114.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.4 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Duane Washington Jr.: day to day (hip), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (reconditioning), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Goga Bitadze: day to day (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (headache), Myles Turner: out (foot), Jalen Smith: day to day (illness), T.J. Warren: out for season (foot), Chris Duarte: out (toe).

Hawks: John Collins: out (finger/foot), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (knee), Skylar Mays: day to day (illness).