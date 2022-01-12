How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on January 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Boston faces Indiana on 6-game road skid

Boston Celtics (20-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (15-26, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits Indiana looking to stop its six-game road skid.

The Pacers are 8-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 47.9 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 12.3.

The Celtics have gone 14-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 105.9 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics won 101-98 in overtime in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points, and Torrey Craig led the Pacers with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 12.0 rebounds for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Jayson Tatum is scoring 25.5 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 28.3 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 107.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 105.0 points, 46.9 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (health and safety protocols), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Goga Bitadze: out (health and safety protocols), Malcolm Brogdon: out (health and safety protocols), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Justin Anderson: out (health protocols).

Celtics: Payton Pritchard: out (health and safety protocols).