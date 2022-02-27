 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on February 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Boston≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Indiana≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Indiana≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston + 32 Top Cable Channels

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Tatum, Boston set for matchup against Indiana

Boston Celtics (36-26, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (20-41, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -7; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics visit the Indiana Pacers. Tatum is ninth in the NBA scoring 25.8 points per game.

The Pacers are 9-29 in conference games. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 24.6 assists per game led by Chris Duarte averaging 2.2.

The Celtics are 26-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is 15-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup 119-100 on Jan. 13. Jaylen Brown scored 34 points to help lead the Celtics to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duarte is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Tatum averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 25.8 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Brown is averaging 21 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 114.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points per game.

Celtics: 9-1, averaging 115.8 points, 47.8 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.0 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Chris Duarte: day to day (toe), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Lance Stephenson: day to day (ankle).

Celtics: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.