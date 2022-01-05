How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on January 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Pacers face the Nets on 5-game slide

Brooklyn Nets (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana enters the matchup with Brooklyn after losing five in a row.

The Pacers have gone 8-19 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana is eighth in the league with 13.3 fast break points per game led by Chris Duarte averaging 2.7.

The Nets are 17-7 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn is eighth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 107.4 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nets won 105-98 in the last matchup on Oct. 29. James Harden led the Nets with 29 points, and Torrey Craig led the Pacers with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Holiday is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pacers, while averaging 10 points. Caris LeVert is shooting 43.6% and averaging 23.5 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Kevin Durant is scoring 29.7 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Nets. Harden is averaging 30.2 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 105.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 113.5 points, 47.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Jeremy Lamb: out (health and safety protocols), Caris LeVert: out (health and safety protocols), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Goga Bitadze: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Jackson: out (health and safety protocols), Malcolm Brogdon: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Duarte: out (health and safety protocols), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Kelan Martin: out (health and safety protocols), Torrey Craig: day to day (groin).

Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), LaMarcus Aldridge: day to day (foot).