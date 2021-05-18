 Skip to Content
NBA Play-In Round 2021: How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets on May 18, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT, the Indiana Pacers face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets

In the #9 vs. #10 matchup, the loser will go home, while the winner will go on to face the loser of the Celtics/Wizards game.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

