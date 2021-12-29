How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on December 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, while in Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Bridges and the Hornets visit conference foe Indiana

Charlotte Hornets (18-17, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-20, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers host Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets in Eastern Conference action.

The Pacers are 8-15 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 23.8 assists per game led by Brogdon averaging 6.1.

The Hornets have gone 10-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is 4-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Hornets won the last matchup on Nov. 20, with LaMelo Ball scoring 32 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brogdon is averaging 19 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Pacers. Caris LeVert is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Ball is averaging 19.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, eight assists and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 108.8 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 114.3 points, 42.3 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Jeremy Lamb: out (wrist), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (achilles), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Hornets: Scottie Lewis: out (health protocols), P.J. Washington: out (health and safety protocols), Miles Bridges: out (health and safety protocols).