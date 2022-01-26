How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on January 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, while in Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Bridges, Hornets square off against the Pacers

Charlotte Hornets (26-22, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (17-31, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -1.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers host Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets.

The Pacers have gone 8-22 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana is ninth in the NBA with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Sabonis averaging 3.2 offensive boards.

The Hornets are 17-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.7% from deep. Cody Martin leads the Hornets shooting 44.3% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Hornets won the last meeting 116-108 on Dec. 30, with Terry Rozier scoring 35 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 19 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Rozier is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 18.3 points and 4.1 assists. Bridges is shooting 53.2% and averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 111.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 110.8 points, 47.1 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Domantas Sabonis: out (ankle), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Malcolm Brogdon: out (achilles).

Hornets: Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle).