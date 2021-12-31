How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on December 31, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 31, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Bulls take on the Pacers, look for 6th straight win

Chicago Bulls (22-10, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-21, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago is looking to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory over Indiana.

The Pacers are 2-5 against division opponents. Indiana is ninth in the league with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 3.3 offensive boards.

The Bulls are 3-2 in division matchups. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 110.8 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulls won 113-105 in the last meeting on Dec. 27. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 32 points, and Caris LeVert led the Pacers with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 17.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pacers. LeVert is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Lonzo Ball is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, five assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 29.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 109.2 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 114.5 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Jeremy Lamb: out (health and safety protocols), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Malcolm Brogdon: out (achilles), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Bulls: Marko Simonovic: out (health and safety protocols), Ersan Ilyasova: out (health protocols), Tony Bradley: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (health and safety protocols), Alfonzo McKinnie: out (health and safety protocols), Alex Caruso: out (foot).