How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on February 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Indianapolis and Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Indiana faces Cleveland, looks to end 4-game skid

Cleveland Cavaliers (34-21, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (19-37, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to end its four-game slide when the Pacers play Cleveland.

The Pacers are 8-27 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 11-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cavaliers are 6-3 against Central Division opponents. Cleveland is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 47.2 points per game in the paint led by Jarrett Allen averaging 12.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Feb. 6 the Cavaliers won 98-85 led by 22 points from Cedi Osman, while Chris Duarte scored 22 points for the Pacers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duarte is averaging 13.6 points for the Pacers. Caris LeVert is averaging 19.7 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Darius Garland is averaging 19.9 points and 8.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 111.2 points, 45.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 101.5 points, 46.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.4 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Isaiah Jackson: day to day (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (achilles).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).