How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Indianapolis and Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Cleveland faces Indiana, looks to stop road losing streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (37-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (22-44, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will aim to stop its four-game road skid when the Cavaliers visit Indiana.

The Pacers have gone 2-12 against division opponents. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 12.8 fast break points per game led by Chris Duarte averaging 2.6.

The Cavaliers are 7-4 against division opponents. Cleveland has an 8-4 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won 120-113 in the last meeting on Feb. 12. Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 22 points, and Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duarte is averaging 13.3 points for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Darius Garland is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Cedi Osman is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 117.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 107.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Lance Stephenson: out (ankle), Myles Turner: out (foot), Chris Duarte: out (toe), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (toe), Caris LeVert: out (foot).