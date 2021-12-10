How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on December 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Doncic and the Mavericks face the Pacers

By The Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks (12-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (11-16, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks square off against the Indiana Pacers. Doncic ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 25.6 points per game.

The Pacers are 8-6 on their home court. Indiana ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 45.5 rebounds. Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers with 12.0 boards.

The Mavericks are 6-6 in road games. Dallas ranks sixth in the Western Conference allowing only 105.6 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Brogdon is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Doncic averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 25.6 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Kristaps Porzingis is shooting 48.3% and averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 110.1 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 104.0 points, 39.3 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Justin Holiday: out (health protocols), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Mavericks: Sterling Brown: out (foot), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal).