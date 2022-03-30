How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on March 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Indiana Pacers face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Indiana takes on Denver, looks to end 4-game slide

Denver Nuggets (45-31, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-51, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Pacers play Denver.

The Pacers are 16-22 on their home court. Indiana is 3-14 in one-possession games.

The Nuggets have gone 23-16 away from home. Denver is 21-19 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 101-98 on Nov. 11, with Will Barton scoring 30 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Duarte is shooting 43.2% and averaging 13.1 points for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 13.6 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets. Nah’Shon Hyland is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 114.9 points, 40.0 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 116.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Duane Washington Jr.: day to day (hip), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Isaiah Jackson: day to day (headache), Myles Turner: out for season (foot), T.J. Warren: out for season (foot), Chris Duarte: day to day (toe).

Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee), JaMychal Green: day to day (foot).