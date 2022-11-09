How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Online on November 9, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets

In Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana. In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Nuggets face the Pacers, seek 4th straight win

Denver Nuggets (7-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (5-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Indiana.

Indiana went 25-57 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged 111.5 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 34.4% from deep last season.

Denver went 48-34 overall with a 25-16 record on the road a season ago. The Nuggets gave up 110.4 points per game while committing 20.0 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: day to day (foot), Daniel Theis: out (knee), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).

Nuggets: Ish Smith: day to day (calf), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Zeke Nnaji: day to day (ankle).