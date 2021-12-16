How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on December 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit Plus. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana or Bally Sports Detroit Plus, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Detroit visits Indiana, looks to end road losing streak

Detroit Pistons (4-22, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (12-18, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -10; over/under is 210.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will look to break its six-game road losing streak when the Pistons take on Indiana.

The Pacers are 7-13 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 45.3 rebounds. Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers with 11.9 boards.

The Pistons are 1-5 against the rest of the division. Detroit gives up 109.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pistons won 97-89 in the last meeting on Nov. 18. Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 19 points, and Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Holiday averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pacers, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Sabonis is shooting 62.9% and averaging 20.0 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 7.5 points and eight rebounds for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 107.0 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points per game.

Pistons: 0-10, averaging 99.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Isaiah Livers: day to day (reconditioning), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).