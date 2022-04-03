How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on April 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT, the Indiana Pacers face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit Plus. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana or Bally Sports Detroit Plus, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Indiana takes on Detroit, aims to stop 6-game skid

Detroit Pistons (22-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-53, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to break its six-game slide when the Pacers play Detroit.

The Pacers have gone 2-13 against division opponents. Indiana is 12-17 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Pistons are 5-9 in division matchups. Detroit is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Stewart averaging 3.2.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Pistons won 111-106 in the last matchup on March 5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oshae Brissett is averaging 8.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 16.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Cade Cunningham is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 114.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.1 points per game.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 111.2 points, 43.0 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (lower back), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Myles Turner: out for season (foot), T.J. Warren: out for season (foot), Chris Duarte: day to day (toe).

Pistons: Chris Smith: out for season (knee), Jerami Grant: out for season (calf), Hamidou Diallo: out for season (finger).