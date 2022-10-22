Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 22, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Indiana Pacers face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons

In Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV no longer carry Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports Detroit, this is the only way to watch Pistons and Pacers games locally this season.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Price: $89.99

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Indiana faces conference foe Detroit

Detroit Pistons (1-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (0-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -1; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit takes on Indiana in Eastern Conference action Saturday.

Indiana finished 25-57 overall and 2-14 in Central Division action a season ago. The Pacers shot 46.3% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

Detroit finished 6-10 in Central Division action and 10-31 on the road a season ago. The Pistons averaged 7.7 steals, 4.8 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: Jalen Smith: day to day (face), Daniel Theis: out (knee), Myles Turner: out (ankle).

Pistons: Isaiah Livers: out (right hip), Alec Burks: out (foot), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).