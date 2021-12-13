How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on December 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Indiana takes on Golden State, seeks 4th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Golden State Warriors (21-5, second in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (12-16, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Golden State trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Pacers are 9-6 in home games. Indiana ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 8.7.

The Warriors have gone 7-3 away from home. Golden State is third in the league with 46.9 rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 7.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Stephen Curry is shooting 43.3% and averaging 27.1 points for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 109.6 points, 46.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 110.2 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.6 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Justin Holiday: out (health protocols), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: day to day (knee), James Wiseman: out (knee).