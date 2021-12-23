How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on December 23, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Indiana plays Houston in non-conference action

Houston Rockets (10-22, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (13-19, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -8.5; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: Houston faces Indiana for a non-conference matchup.

The Pacers have gone 10-7 at home. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 23.7 assists per game led by Malcolm Brogdon averaging 6.1.

The Rockets are 3-15 in road games. Houston allows 113.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brogdon is averaging 19 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Eric Gordon is averaging 14.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Rockets. Christian Wood is averaging 19.3 points and 10.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 107.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 111.6 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Rockets: Jalen Green: out (hamstring), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (thigh).