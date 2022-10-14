 Skip to Content
How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets Preseason Game Live Online on October 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Indiana Pacers face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets

In Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Houston, the game is available to stream for free on Rockets.com.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels

Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers Last Game

