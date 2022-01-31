How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on January 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. LA Clippers

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and LA Clippers games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Indiana faces Los Angeles, aims to stop home slide

Los Angeles Clippers (26-26, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (18-33, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -1.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to end its three-game home losing streak with a victory against Los Angeles.

The Pacers have gone 12-13 at home. Indiana ranks sixth in the league with 48.5 points in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 12.3.

The Clippers are 11-14 in road games. Los Angeles has a 12-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting 139-133 on Jan. 17. Nicolas Batum scored 32 points to help lead the Clippers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 19.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and five assists for the Pacers. Caris LeVert is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Luke Kennard is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, while averaging 12.4 points. Reggie Jackson is averaging 15.6 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 111.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 111.0 points, 46.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Goga Bitadze: day to day (foot), Malcolm Brogdon: out (achilles), Oshae Brissett: day to day (ankle).

Clippers: Paul George: out (elbow), Nicolas Batum: day to day (back), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).