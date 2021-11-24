How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana or Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Indiana takes home win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers (9-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (8-11, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -1

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Los Angeles aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Pacers are 5-2 in home games. Indiana averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lakers have gone 2-5 away from home. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 17.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Davis is averaging 24.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 blocks for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 103.8 points, 46.2 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.6 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 106.7 points, 47.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Caris LeVert: day to day (back), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (thigh), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).