How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on March 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Indiana Pacers face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, while in Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Grizzlies take on the Pacers, look for 4th straight victory

Memphis Grizzlies (47-22, second in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-46, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Indiana.

The Pacers have gone 15-19 at home. Indiana is 2-13 in one-possession games.

The Grizzlies have gone 23-12 away from home. Memphis scores 114.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Duarte is shooting 43.3% and averaging 13.2 points for the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Ja Morant is scoring 27.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Malcolm Brogdon: out (concussion), Goga Bitadze: out (foot), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Chris Duarte: out (toe), Lance Stephenson: out (ankle).

Grizzlies: None listed.