How to Watch Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers on March 31st, 2021 Live Online on Bally Sports

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Indiana Pacers face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Indiana, and Bally Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (which used to be Fox Sports Sun), while in Indiana, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Indiana (formerly Bally Sports Indiana).  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Indiana – this is your only option to stream Heat and Pacers games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Indiana≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Indiana≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Indiana, and Bally Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

