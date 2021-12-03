 Skip to Content
How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on December 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Indiana≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Indiana≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Pacers take on the Heat on 3-game losing streak

By The Associated Press

Miami Heat (13-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (9-15, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana enters the matchup with Miami after losing three in a row.

The Pacers are 5-11 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Heat are 7-4 against conference opponents. Miami is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 107.7 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pacers won the last matchup in overtime on Oct. 23, with Chris Duarte scoring 19 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Brogdon is shooting 46.0% and averaging 21.0 points for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Jimmy Butler is scoring 23.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 105.0 points, 46.7 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 104.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: day to day (wrist), Justin Holiday: out (health protocols), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

