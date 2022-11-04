How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat Game Online on November 4, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, November 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Indiana Pacers face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat

In Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV no longer carry Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports Sun, these are your only ways to watch Pacers and Heat games this season.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Indiana takes on conference foe Miami

Miami Heat (4-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (3-5, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Miami will play on Friday.

Indiana finished 25-57 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Pacers averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 14.7 second chance points and 36.5 bench points last season.

Miami went 11-7 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 100.4 last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: day to day (foot), Daniel Theis: day to day (knee), Isaiah Jackson: day to day (knee).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (knee), Jimmy Butler: out (hip).