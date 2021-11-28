How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on November 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

For a limited time, get NBA League Pass for 50% OFF through Cyber Monday. Get the rest of the season for just $99.99.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Antetokounmpo and the Bucks visit the Pacers

By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (12-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (9-12, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo ranks third in the league scoring 27.1 points per game.

The Pacers are 5-9 in conference matchups. Indiana ranks ninth in the league with 46.5 rebounds led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 11.5.

The Bucks are 8-5 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is fifth in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.7% as a team from downtown this season. Brook Lopez leads the team shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 119-109 in the last matchup on Oct. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 20.7 points, six rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Pacers. Sabonis is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, six assists and 1.8 blocks for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 17.9 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 106.8 points, 47.3 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 112.2 points, 49.1 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Semi Ojeleye: day to day (calf), Brook Lopez: out (back).