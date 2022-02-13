How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on February 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Indiana takes on Minnesota, aims to stop 5-game slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (29-27, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (19-38, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana enters the matchup against Minnesota as losers of five straight games.

The Pacers are 13-16 in home games. Indiana ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 12.6 fast break points per game led by Chris Duarte averaging 2.6.

The Timberwolves are 13-17 on the road. Minnesota is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 47.0 points per game in the paint led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 11.9.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 100-98 in the last matchup on Nov. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duarte is averaging 13.7 points for the Pacers. Caris LeVert is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

D’Angelo Russell is averaging 19 points and 6.9 assists for the Timberwolves. Towns is averaging 24.4 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 55.9% over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 112.2 points, 45.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 122.5 points, 42.8 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Myles Turner: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: day to day (ankle), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Terry Taylor: out (illness), Malcolm Brogdon: out (achilles).

Timberwolves: McKinley Wright IV: out (arm).