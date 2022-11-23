How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Online on November 23, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North Extra, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Minnesota takes road win streak into matchup with Indiana

Minnesota Timberwolves (9-8, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (10-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Timberwolves play Indiana.

The Pacers have gone 6-3 at home. Indiana is second in the Eastern Conference with 17.4 fast break points per game led by Buddy Hield averaging 4.2.

The Timberwolves are 4-3 on the road. Minnesota has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is shooting 49.8% and averaging 20.4 points for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 13.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 8-2, averaging 116.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 113.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (knee), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: Kyle Anderson: day to day (back).