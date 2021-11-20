How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Indiana faces New Orleans, seeks to halt 3-game slide

By The Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans (3-14, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (6-11, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -7.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana heads into the matchup against New Orleans after losing three games in a row.

The Pacers are 4-2 on their home court. Indiana has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pelicans have gone 1-8 away from home. New Orleans is third in the Western Conference with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is scoring 17.6 points per game with 11.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Pacers. Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 20.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Devonte’ Graham is averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 assists for the Pelicans. Valanciunas is averaging 19.4 points and 11.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 106.0 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points per game.

Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 99.2 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (leg), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Devonte’ Graham: out (foot).