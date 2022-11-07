Best Ways to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Online on November 7, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Pacers host the Pelicans in non-conference play

New Orleans Pelicans (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (4-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on New Orleans in non-conference play.

Indiana finished 25-57 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged 111.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.9 last season.

New Orleans went 25-27 in Western Conference action and 17-24 on the road a season ago. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.4% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: Daniel Theis: day to day (knee), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee).