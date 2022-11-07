Best Ways to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Online on November 7, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time
On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- When: Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST
- TV: Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Since YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV don’t carry Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only way to watch Pacers and Pelicans games this season.
Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|Bally Sports New Orleans
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports New Orleans
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Indiana
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Indiana
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Services
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Pacers host the Pelicans in non-conference play
New Orleans Pelicans (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (4-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference)
Indianapolis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on New Orleans in non-conference play.
Indiana finished 25-57 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged 111.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.9 last season.
New Orleans went 25-27 in Western Conference action and 17-24 on the road a season ago. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.4% from deep last season.
INJURIES: Pacers: Daniel Theis: day to day (knee), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).
Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee).