How to Watch New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$54.99$59.99$64.99$20$30$30$64.99
MSG$79.99-----
Fox Sports Indiana$79.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: MSG + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $79.99
Includes: MSG and Fox Sports Indiana + 24 Top Cable Channels