How to Watch New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks
- When: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST
- TV: MSG and Fox Sports Indiana
- Stream (New York): Watch on MSG with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
- Stream (Indiana): Watch on FS Indiana with 7-Day Free Trial of AT&T TV NOW
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|MSG
|$79.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Indiana
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-