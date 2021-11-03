 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on November 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Indiana Pacers face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: MSG, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: New York faces Indiana, aims for 4th straight road win

By The Associated Press

New York Knicks (5-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hits the road against Indiana aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

Indiana went 34-38 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Pacers averaged 115.3 points per game last season, 54.0 in the paint, 18.0 off of turnovers and 16.6 on fast breaks.

New York went 41-30 overall and 25-17 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Knicks averaged 7.0 steals, 5.0 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon: out (hamstring), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (knee), Jeremy Lamb: out (ankle).

Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (knee).

