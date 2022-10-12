How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Preseason Game Live Online on October 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Indiana Pacers face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

In Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana. It's also available on Bally Sports+. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

