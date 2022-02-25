How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on February 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Indiana and Oklahoma City set for out-of-conference matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (18-41, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (20-40, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -7; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Duarte and the Indiana Pacers host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in a non-conference matchup.

The Pacers are 14-17 on their home court. Indiana has a 13-28 record against teams over .500.

The Thunder are 9-21 in road games. Oklahoma City has a 7-25 record against opponents above .500.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 29 the Pacers won 113-110 in overtime led by 24 points from Domantas Sabonis, while Luguentz Dort scored 27 points for the Thunder.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oshae Brissett is averaging 7.2 points for the Pacers. Terry Taylor is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Dort averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Josh Giddey is shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 112.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points per game.

Thunder: 3-7, averaging 104.0 points, 47.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Goga Bitadze: day to day (foot), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Chris Duarte: day to day (toe), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (achilles), Myles Turner: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: day to day (ankle), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols).

Thunder: Ty Jerome: out (hip), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out (shoulder).