How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on February 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Orlando visits Indiana, aims to break road skid

Orlando Magic (11-41, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (19-33, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -4.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will attempt to break its three-game road losing streak when the Magic face Indiana.

The Pacers are 8-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 9-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Magic are 7-29 in conference play. Orlando averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 6-12 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and five assists for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Cole Anthony is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 16.6 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 114.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 107.1 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Domantas Sabonis: out (health and safety protocols), Goga Bitadze: out (foot), Malcolm Brogdon: out (achilles), Oshae Brissett: day to day (ankle).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), R.J. Hampton: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).